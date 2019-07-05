<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the ruling of the Apex Court that validated the election of his counterpart, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, as an affirmation of the people’s will.

Dr. Fayemi said the judgement was a triumph of popular sovereignty as expressed through the peoples’ votes in the 2018 governorship election in the State.

Governor Fayemi in a statement congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun State for remaining calm and optimistic all through the judicial process.

He urged Governor Oyetola to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his opponent in the bid to move the state forward.

“It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Osun governorship election and affirmed Governor Oyetola as the true winner of the election.

“Hearty congratulations to my brother Governor, Oyetola. A bigger congratulations to the people of Osun State, who are the real winners in the context”, Fayemi said.

Governor Fayemi said the development and prosperity of the State is assured, giving the pedigree of Governor Oyetola as an astute manager of men and resources who has a genuine passion for development.