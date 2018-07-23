The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeoti had earlier on Friday withdrawn from the APC gubernatorial primary in the state alleging it was rigged fo favour the eventual winner, Gboyega Oyetola.

Mr Adeoti announced his resignation in a letter seen by newsmen, dated July 21.

“I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the the All Progressives’ Congress.” the letter read.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment to the progress of the state in whatsoever capacity I find myself in the future.” Mr Adeoti said in the letter to the APC chairman in his Ward 12 of Iwo part of the state.

In a conversation with newsmen, Mr. Adeoti confirmed he wrote the letter but declined further comment.

“I tendered the resignation letter,” he said repeatedly.

Apart from Mr Adeoti, some of the other 17 APC aspirants had also faulted the process that led to the adoption of Mr Oyetola, who will represent the APC in the September 22 governorship election in the state.