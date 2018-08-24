As the Osun State governorship election draws nearer, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) suffered another loss as Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s appointee and ally, Peter Babalola, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

Mr. Babalola on Thursday resigned as the Chairman of Osun State Local Government Service Commission saying it is the turn of Osun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state.

He was received to the PDP by the state party chairman, Soji Adagunodo, who said he is happy that Mr Babalola is coming back to the PDP, ”the house he joined other stakeholders of the party to build more than a decade ago”.

“He is joining us today with his teeming supporters, numbering over 8,000 across all the 30 local government areas of the state. He has come back to his house. He is teaming with us to take over power from the APC, Aregbesola and his cohorts.”

Speaking on his defection, Mr Babalola said he dumped the party because of its failure to abide by principles of justice and equity.

“I am happy for seeing all of you again. We have to remember some of our leaders, who have passed on, including late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Chief S. M. Afolabi. I would not be a passenger of a vehicle destined to crash. APC is destined to crash.

”The founding fathers of Osun underscored equity, fairness and justice, regarding all the constituents in the state. Our father, Chief Bisi Akande from Osun Central Senatorial District was the governor of Osun, after which Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola governed the state. The current governor who is almost completing eight years in office is from Osun East Senatorial District.

“How can you now say Osun Central should be the next governor. It is the turn of Osun West to produce the next governor. I have held talks with Dr Deji Adeleke, by the grace of God, the workers in the state would receive all the arrears of salaries owed them before the end of December 2018 when the PDP government takes over. All the pensioners would also receive their allowances, being owed them by the government,” he said.