Forum of Senior Special Assistants to Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State Tuesday supported the decision of the National Working Committee of the party to use Direct Primary to pick the party’s governorship candidate on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the spokesman of the group Alhaji Bashir Lawal noted that direct primary would ensure a credible and suitable election of a popular choice of the people.

As a party, he said indirect primary negates the democratic credentials upon which a progressive party will thrive .

He saud the party was determined to win the governorship election in the overall interest of continuing Aregbesola good work in the state.

Lawal stressed that embracing direct primary would not only deepen the country’s democracy but would also reduce the scourge of corruption which had eaten deep into the fabric of the society.

On the issue of conceding the governorship slot to a particular zone, he said direct primary would address any fear which led to the call.

He said the forum frowns at any needless politicking aimed at forcefully bringing down the party.

He however said they would work in line with progressive ideals in picking a worthy candidate for the party.