The Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has lauded the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding one of the most credible primaries in Nigeria.

The PDP had on Saturday, conducted primaries for governorship aspirants, where the Senator representing Osun Central, Ademola Adeleke, emerged winner in a keenly-contested exercise.

Receiving the Chairman of the PDP Guber Primary Election Committee, Governor Seriake Dickson, in Government House, Osogbo, on Sunday, Governor Aregbesola described the process as transparent.

He applauded Governor Dickson and his committee for organizing a “free, fair and transparent PDP Governorship Primary Election in Osun State on Saturday”.

Governor Aregbesola described Dickson as “a noble Nigerian and astute democrat who means well for the country”.

Responding, Governor Dickson said he and his committee were in Government House, Osogbo on courtesy visit, “after successfully conducting the primary election yesterday which Senator Ademola Adeleke won”.

He thanked his host for the level of decorum in Osun state, adding that the primaries went on smoothly, courtesy of the security credentials of the Osun Governor.