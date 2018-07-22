Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has praised the direct primary system of candidate selection adopted by the All Progressive Congress (APC), which saw his Chief of Staff, Gboyega Oyetola, from Iragbiji emerging as the party’s flag bearer.

Aregbesola, who spoke in Osogbo yesterday, while reacting to the outcome of the primary, hailed the massive turnout of party faithful and the peaceful conduct of the process.

He said the direct primary option had made all eligible APC members to be the real electors.

“In the light of the violence, irregularities, huge complaints and massive disenfranchisement that accompanied the delegate system adopted in most states, this system is better,” Aregbesola said.

The Governor also added that he would proudly recommend it to the party at the national level, other political parties and other states in the country.