The Federal Government has called on all Osun State governorship candidates to play by the rules and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the state gubernatorial election devoid of violence and ensure it is conclusive.

The Federal Government also urged political gladiators to have at the back of their minds that it is only when there is peace and tranquillity that successful elections could be held to ensure good governance.

Chairman of the Federal and States Security Administrators, Dr. Amina Shamaki, made the call during the opening ceremony of a 2-day meeting of the forum which held in Lagos.

Shamaki, who is also permanent secretary, Special Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), stressed the need to avoid hate speeches before, during and after the election, bearing in mind that “we are going to continue living together even after the elections have come and gone.’’

She lamented the rising cases of communal clashes across the country, wondering why communities that have been living peacefully side-by-side for centuries suddenly rise in arms against one another, killing, maiming and burning property that were bequeathed to them by their great grand-fathers.

“It is time we learned to live together amicably, notwithstanding our differences as individuals and communities. It is only in a peaceful and harmonious state that sustainable development can thrive,’’ she said.

The permanent secretary urged Nigerians to see security as serious and not treat it with levity, “as the usual practice, which is dangerous to us as a country and as a people.

“It has been noted that the new conveniences of modern technology have ushered in complex security challenges and crimes which pose serious threat to the country.’’

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who had earlier declared the meeting opened, called on Nigerians to support security and safety strategies with the appropriate technology for efficient and effective crime fighting.

The governor urged the gathering to deliberately evolve effective strategies and policies that would effectively address the peculiar security challenges that may impact negatively on the electoral process as well as enhance security and safety of people, particularly in the deployment of personnel and logistics.