A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Dr. Peter Babalola, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party with his teaming supporters, said the decision was based on his belief that Osun West Senatorial District should produce the next governor of the state.

Speaking at the PDP Secretariat where leaders of the party received him and his supporters, Babalola said picking the candidate of the APC from Osun Central Senatorial District was unfair to the people of the Osun West Senatorial District.

Babalola, who was one of the 17 APC aspirants in the July 19, 2018 governorship primary of the party, said it was wrong for the party to pick its gubernatorial candidate from the Osun Central Senatorial District.

He explained that this was the reason for his decision to work with the PDP, which picked its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from the Osun West Senatorial District, to win the election scheduled for September 22, 2018.

Adeleke and top leaders of the party on Friday warmly received Babalola and lauded his decision to return to the party which he left to join APC as a result on impunity in the PDP then.

The South West PDP Deputy Chairman, Yomi Akinwonmi, and the Osun State Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, were among the top personalities that received Babalola.

Representing the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, at the event, Akinwonmi commended Babalola for returning to the PDP from where he defected to the APC four years ago.

He assured Babalola of right and privileges due to him as a leader in the party.

It would be recalled that Babalola, who was the Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission, resigned his appointment on Thursday.

In his resignation letter to the state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osogbo, Babalola said he resigned to pursue other endeavours.