The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied reports that a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke is under investigation for certificate scandal.

This is coming after a socio-political group in the state, Renewal Youth Movement, on Wednesday challenged Senator Adeleke, who is one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP in Osun State to publicly present certificates that showed his educational qualifications within 24 hours.

The group also vowed to drag the lawmaker to court if he failed to do.

But reacting, the Director of the DSS in Osun State, Mr. Brown Ekwoaba said the agency was not investigating any case involving the senator.

Ekwoaba told Punch, “I have heard that rumour or speculation or whatever it is called, but as far as I am concerned, we are not carrying out any investigation of such. We don’t have such case here.”