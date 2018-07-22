The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yusuf, has described the Osun State All Progressives Congress governorship primary election, which produced Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as the candidate of the party, as a charade.

Lasun, who is one of the aspirants that contested with Oyetola, in an interview in Osogbo on Saturday, claimed that the election was manipulated in favour of Oyetola, who is the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The aspirant, who spoke through Secretary of Lasun Yusuf Governorship Campaign Organisation, Prof. Aderemi Ajala, said there was no verifiable party register used for the election, saying membership cards were hurriedly printed and distributed to non-members of the APC to participate in the election.

He said certain issues were raised at the stakeholders meeting held with all aspirants a day before the election but that it was unfortunate that the issues were not looked into by the Governor Abdulazeez Yari-led electoral panel.

Despite the alleged manipulation, Ajala said the deputy speaker still performed well, saying Oyetola’s camp had boasted that Lasun would score 50 votes across the state in the exercise.

Lasun, however said he would not defect from the party because he was a loyal party member. He said although the election was flawed, he would abide by the outcome and remain in the party to fight all the anomalies to ensure that sanity prevailed in the system.

He said, “The election was manipulated, it was predetermined and we said this but nothing was done about it. They just worked it out during the election. Their thugs chased our people away and they just allocated our votes to Oyetola.”

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, had some hours before the primary announced his withdrawal from the exercise. He said this in a statement issued by the Director of Communications of his campaign organisation, Mr Kayode Agbaje.

He said, “Alhaji Adeoti’s decision to withdraw from the race is hinged on his resolve to abide by a resolution of the Osun West Senatorial District wing of the party dissociating itself from the exercise.

“His withdrawal is based on not adding credibility to a skewed and jaundiced process already designed to favour an anointed aspirant.

“Alhaji Adeoti however informed his teeming supporters that he is still very much in the race to contest and win the governorship election on September 22, 2018.”

Meanwhile, Oyetola had thanked members of the party and all aspirants for his victory.

He said this in his acceptance speech where he asked the aspirants to join him to consolidate on the gains recorded in the state by the administration of Aregbesola.