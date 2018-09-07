A successful businessman and the elder brother of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Deji Adeleke, and Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi led other chieftains of the party to solicit votes for Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday.

This new development came following the resolution of the crisis between the governorship candidate of Ogunbiyi, who came second in the PDP governorship primary.

Deji, who has always avoided public glare led his brother and their supporters to Ileogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area which is the hometown of Ogunbiyi and started the governorship campaign despite the rain.

A former Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, while addressing the crowd at the rally held in front of Ogunbiyi’s residence commended Deji for his efforts towards resolving the crisis.

Olaoluwa said, “I commend Dr. Deji Adeleke for his contributions to our party. I thank God that our struggles in the party are not in vain.

“Those in Ogunbiyi’s camp and Adeleke’s camp have all become one now. Primary elections are always acrimonious but we thank God that this acrimony is over. We are now facing the real election.

“We thank God that the crisis is over now. The APC thought the crisis would scatter our party but all their trips to Cuba and everything they buried in the ground have been destroyed.”

Olaoluwa also commended Peter Babalola for his efforts at resolving the crisis, saying he was afraid that Babalola would have been put to shame if the crisis was not resolved because he left the ruling party for an opposition party which was embroiled in crisis.

He commended Alhaji Shuaibu Oyedokun; Chief Ebenezer Babatope; Erelu Olusola Obada and others but asked them that all of them must make sure that governorship campaign activities return to the PDP secretariat so that everybody would know that the crisis was over.

He said, “Let us return to our party secretariat so that the people will know the crisis is over. Let everything be done at the secretariat.”