An Osun State High Court has dismissed a suit filed against the candidacy of Senator Ademola Adeleke following withdrawal of the case by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs, Mr Oyetunji Suredi and Mr Olagboye Adedamola had approached the court seeking the nullification of gubernatorial candidature of Senator Adeleke and the declaration of Akin Ogunbiyi as the authentic candidate of the party.

Ruling on the case filed by two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Justice David Oladimeji, dismissed the case with fifty thousand Naira awarded against the plaintiffs.

Lawyer for the plaintiff had created mild drama when he informed the court that though the plaintifs had instructed that the case be withdrawn, the legal team was still waiting to resolve some issues.

The judge in response noted that all other issues can be taken care off, advising that the instruction of the plaintiffs be effected.

Also responding, the lawyer to Senator Ademola Adeleke, Chief Nathaniel Oke while welcoming the decision to withdraw the case however urged the judge to dismiss the case.

In his ruling, Justice Oladimeji dismissed the case, urging the plaintiffs to go back to their party for internal unity.

Responding to the ruling, Barrister Niyi Owolade, another counsel to Senator Adeleke, said the judgement is expected as the case has no basis in law and practices .

“We know from the begining that the case has no basis as the constitution is explicit on requirements for standing for elections. Senator Adeleke is evidently qualified to contest the governorship. This is the second ruling .

“We therefore urge PDP members to unite for the election ahead.Now is the time for campaign ,not for frivolous litigation”, Owolade said.