The crisis rocking the Osun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party has continued to fester as two governorship candidates emerged after separate primaries conducted by the two factions of the party in the state.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, beat two other contestants to win the governorship ticket with 125,485 votes in the primary election conducted by Dr. Bayo Faforiji-led faction of the party.

The Faforiji faction adopted a direct primary mode of election and the Returning Officer, Prof. Rufai Alkali, who announced Omisore as the winner of the contest around 10:50 pm on Wednesday said the direct primary was a good party nomination method.

An indigene of Iwo town, Muniruden Atanda, also defeated two other aspirants to win the governorship ticket of the SDP faction led by Chief Ademola Ishola.

Ishola while addressing the party supporters at the SDP Secretariat at Fakunle area of Osogbo where the primary election was held using delegate system said there was no other faction of the party anywhere.

He said the candidate of the party would emerge victorious in the September 22, 2018 governorship poll in the state while urging the people of the state to support him.

While Omisore’s name appeared on the ballots and lost in the primary conducted by the Ishola-led faction, Atanda’s name also appeared on the ballots and he lost in the primary conducted by the Faforiji-led faction.

Omisore said in his acceptance speech that good governance and restoration of human dignity was his focus, saying getting this done would be a collective effort.

Omisore said, ”I am very delighted to work with other constants and other party leaders to take the state forward and to achieve our shared quest; the restoration of good governance and human dignity in Osun State.

Omisore recently defected to the SDP from the Peoples Democratic Party.