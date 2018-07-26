The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the September 22 Osun governorship election, Sen Ademola Adeleke, Thursday accused those kicking against his candidacy of playing the script of fifth columnists who have infiltrated the party.

Director, media and publicity, Senator Ademola Adeleke Organisation, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, at a press conference in Abuja added that “the situation is taking a new dimension bordering on destructive anti-party activities.”

He added that fifth columnists are playing out “destructive‎ script of their paymaster,” alleging that there is a grand design to discredit and weaken the party and denigrate the governorship candidate.

Rasheed who was reacting to the petition filed by the runner up to the PDP primary in Osun State gubernatorial election, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, noted that while the campaign organisation accepts the rights of any aggrieved aspirant to seek redress, the recent developments raise discomforting questions about the real motive of the challenging camp.

He further wondered why Ogunbiyi would institute a court action and a barrage of media attacks, before PDP appeal panel could even sit on his petition.

“It is open to the public that the Osun PDP primary election was one of the most transparent in recent political history.

“The entire electoral activity was televised live and the counting was done in the open. The challenger requested for recount and this was done twice.

“No process can be more open than what the Governor Seriake Dickson election committee did in Osun last Saturday.

“It is thus very disheartening that the said aspirant relied on spurious allegations to smear the party, her officials and the chosen candidate,” he said, adding that the allegations are baseless and unfounded.

He called on other aspirants to join hand with Sen Adeleke to rescue Osun people from misrule in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) initially signed all the aspirants before the state chapter of the party.