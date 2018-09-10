Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has solicited support for Isiaka Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming poll, describing him as the best man for the job and the one to beat in the race.

He said he is backing Oyetola to ‘help replicate the economic and infrastructural development witnessed in Lagos in Osun.’

Tinubu said this during separate visits to the palaces of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and Owa-Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aremolaran, where he sought royal blessings for Oyetola.

At the palace of Ataoja, Tinubu described Oyetola as a technocrat, shrewd manager and administrator, recalling

how he single-handedly founded and raised his own company, an insurance company, to a place of enviable status.

Tinubu also said Governor Rauf Aregbesola has laid the infrastructural foundation for the state and that Oyetola, with his experience and expertise in the corporate world, would take Osun to the next level, which will raise its economic and investment profile.

Receiving Tinubu, Oba Olanipekun expressed gratitude to the APC leader for the role he played when the traditional ruler had challenges over his emergence as Ataoja of Osogbo.

Ola Olanipekun also commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola for doing a good job in the state, stating that Osogbo, the state capital benefited from the administration with good network of roads and other infrastructure put in place in the state.

He, however, said if elected, Oyetola should help to further develop the city.

The APC leader was accompanied on the visit by Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, former APC National Vice Chairman, South-West, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Lagos State Information Commissioner, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, and Executive National Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of the National Communications Commission, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Speaking at the palace of Owa-Obokun, Tinubu described the traditional ruler as a foremost author and popular economist who is no push-over in the land.

Ola Aromolaran requested that if the APC candidate is elected, he should help upgrade the College of Education in the city into a full-fledged University of Education.