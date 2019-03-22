



The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State said since the All Progressives Congress has vowed to appeal the tribunal ruling declaring Ademola Adeleke winner of the 2018 governorship election, it would await the appellate court’s final verdict.

The party commended the judiciary for what it called a “landmark judgment,” as the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the state’s 2018 governorship election the winner.

Osun PDP chairman, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, in his reaction, said the victory was for the people of the state.

Adagunodo said the judgment shows that “we still have men of impeccable character in the judiciary.’’

“Kudos to the Nigerian judiciary and this shows that we still have men of impeccable character in the judiciary.

“Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of common man,’’ Adagunodo said.

Adagunodo said since the APC had decided to appeal the judgment, PDP would await the outcome at the appellate court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja had, on Friday, declared Adeleke winner.

The three-member panel said during its ruling that the rerun election held on Septembr 27, 2018 was illegal.

The tribunal, therefore, deducted the votes scored by the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the rerun after declaring the rerun illegal.

The tribunal said Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22 and that the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

“The declaration of Oyetola is null and void,” the tribunal ruled in a majority decision with one member dissenting.