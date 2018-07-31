The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has indicated its deputy governorship candidate in the coming governorship election in the state has been zoned to the Osun West Senatorial District.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, is from Osun West. The APC governorship candidate, Isiaka Oyetola, is from the Osun Central Senatorial District.

APC on Tuesday released a statement on the deputy governorship slot but added no person had been picked from the Osun West.

The full statement

All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has asked its members and supporters not to panic over the issue of who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the issue is not yet finalised.

According to a statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy, signed by its director, Kunle Oyatomi, ‘the decision to pick a candidate for that position from Osun West has not changed and will not change ‘.

The party explained that the name originally forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the deputy, was provisional one to complete the governorship flag bearer’s name submission which was mandatory.

As at the time that submission was made, a final decision on who will be the deputy from Osun West had not been taken.

By provision of the law, we still have a three-week window to replace whatever name had been originally submitted with our flag bearer’s. That gives the party a breathing space to arrive at a consensus on who should represent Osun West as the deputy governor

There is no cause for panic. The APC assured, adding that, party members should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the West has been betrayed.

Rest assured that the deputy governorship candidate that will be on the APC ticket for the September election will irrevocably be from Osun West.