The electoral panel set up by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Osun state governorship primary has assured the 17 aspirants of the party of transparency and level playing ground.

Addressing the aspirants in Osogbo on Thursday night, the leader of the group, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said the party has no annointed candidate.

The meeting was nearly disrupted by agitators for the zoning of the party ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

The atmosphere became charged as the meeting progressed with the aspirants from Osun West senatorial district who are in the majority speaking with one voice.

Despite appeals by the committee members to calm down, people spoke up, warning against imposition of candidate.

Omo-agege assured that no member of the committee could be bought over by any person but affirmed that before anybody could be qualified to vote, he or she should have registered and his name should be in the register of the party.

The lawmaker also insisted that the exercise will be direct primary.

According to him, there would be adequate security personnel on ground for effective monitoring, and there would be no favouritism, nepotism and segregation.