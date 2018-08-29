The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has inaugurated a 63-member committee to handle the September 22 Osun State governorship election.
The Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, was named the chairman of the committee, which has 13 other governors as members.
The committee also has eight serving ministers and many senators and other politicians as members.
The APC chairman, during the event, said the committee is filled with people of experience who have been involved in other similar assignments.
“Many of you present here have been very much involved in helping to provide leadership in most of the campaigns that we have had in recent times after the last general elections.
“The most recent one is that of Ekiti State where your excellencies did very well and some of the governors who were much involved in that exercise are not here but some of you here were very much involved in it,” he said.
The chairman said all (electioneering) must be done in accordance with the law to ensure free and fair election.
“So, we have a body of experience to go about and the whole idea is to sustain the values and the ideals of our Party, which is based on transparent elections on the basis of one man, one vote and joining forces with the party leadership in the state, to work hard, to mobilise people of Osun State to vote wisely for the APC candidate in the next governorship election. The importance of an election doesn’t require much elaboration,” he said.
Expressing confidence the party will win the election, Mr Oshiomhole said Nigerians had reposed trust and confidence in the party.
Mr Ganduje appreciated the party for having the confidence in him and the committee members and assured that they will work hard to ensure victory.
“There is no doubt that winning Osun Sate is very vital to the party, the government because it’s a state we shall retain. It has been our state in APC for the last eight years and by the will of God, we will maintain this state in order to have 100 per cent states of the South-western part of this country.
“As progressives, we will ensure clean, free and fair election because that is the motive of the APC,” he said inter alia.
Full list of members of the committee
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Chairman
Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari – Deputy Chairman
Otunba Niyi Adebayo – Deputy National Chairman (S)
Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode – Governor Lagos
Ibikunle Amosun – Governor Ogun
Abiola Ajimobi – Governor Oyo
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – Governor Osun
Arakunrin Olwarotimi Akeredolu SAN – Governor Ondo
Owelle Rochas Okorocha – Governor Imo
Godwin Obaseki – Governor Edo
Yahaya Bello – Governor Kogi
Simon Bako Lalong – Governor Plateau
Kashim Shettima – Governor Borno
Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Governor Adamawa
Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Governor Jigawa
Emma Ibediro – National Organizing Secretary
Bankole Oluwajana – National Vice Chairman(S/W)
Tajudeen Bello – National Financial Secretary
Babatunde John Kwame Ogala – National Legal Adviser
Salamatu Baiwa – National Women Leader
Sadiq Abubakar – National Youth Leader
Kemi Nelson – Zonal Women Leader (S/W)
Femi Egbedeyi – Zonal Youth Leader (S/W)
Abdulrahman Dambazau – Minister of Interior
Manir Dan-Ali – Minister of Defence
Adebayo Shittu – Minister of Communications
Ibe Kachikwu – Minister of State, Petroleum
Babatunde Fashola SAN – Minister of Power, Works & Housing
Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of Transport
Alhaji Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information
Isaac Adewole – Minister of Health
Sola Adeyeye
Babajide C. Omoworare
Tayo Alasaodura
Buhari Abdulfatai
Rilwan AdesojiAkanbi
Andy Uba
Godswill Akpabio
Ajayi Borrofice
Aliyu Wammako
Abu Ibrahim
Olugbenga Ashafa
Adeyinka Ajayi
Olufemi Fakeye
Ayo Hulayat Omidiran
Mojeed Olujimi Alabi
Akintayo Gafaru Amere
Ajibola Israel Famurewa
Aliyu Magaji
Timi Sylva
Segun Oni
Domingo Obende
Tokunbo Afikuyomi
Musiliu Obanikoro
Uche Ekwunife
Ayo Afolabi
Adejoke Adefulire
Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Chief Pius Akinyelure
Bola Ilori
Wale Oshun
Otunba Reuben Famuyibo
Chief Demola Seriki