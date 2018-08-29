The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has inaugurated a 63-member committee to handle the September 22 Osun State governorship election.

The Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, was named the chairman of the committee, which has 13 other governors as members.

The committee also has eight serving ministers and many senators and other politicians as members.

The APC chairman, during the event, said the committee is filled with people of experience who have been involved in other similar assignments.

“Many of you present here have been very much involved in helping to provide leadership in most of the campaigns that we have had in recent times after the last general elections.

“The most recent one is that of Ekiti State where your excellencies did very well and some of the governors who were much involved in that exercise are not here but some of you here were very much involved in it,” he said.

The chairman said all (electioneering) must be done in accordance with the law to ensure free and fair election.

“So, we have a body of experience to go about and the whole idea is to sustain the values and the ideals of our Party, which is based on transparent elections on the basis of one man, one vote and joining forces with the party leadership in the state, to work hard, to mobilise people of Osun State to vote wisely for the APC candidate in the next governorship election. The importance of an election doesn’t require much elaboration,” he said.

Expressing confidence the party will win the election, Mr Oshiomhole said Nigerians had reposed trust and confidence in the party.

Mr Ganduje appreciated the party for having the confidence in him and the committee members and assured that they will work hard to ensure victory.

“There is no doubt that winning Osun Sate is very vital to the party, the government because it’s a state we shall retain. It has been our state in APC for the last eight years and by the will of God, we will maintain this state in order to have 100 per cent states of the South-western part of this country.

“As progressives, we will ensure clean, free and fair election because that is the motive of the APC,” he said inter alia.

Full list of members of the committee

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Chairman

Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari – Deputy Chairman

Otunba Niyi Adebayo – Deputy National Chairman (S)

Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode – Governor Lagos

Ibikunle Amosun – Governor Ogun

Abiola Ajimobi – Governor Oyo

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – Governor Osun

Arakunrin Olwarotimi Akeredolu SAN – Governor Ondo

Owelle Rochas Okorocha – Governor Imo

Godwin Obaseki – Governor Edo

Yahaya Bello – Governor Kogi

Simon Bako Lalong – Governor Plateau

Kashim Shettima – Governor Borno

Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Governor Adamawa

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Governor Jigawa

Emma Ibediro – National Organizing Secretary

Bankole Oluwajana – National Vice Chairman(S/W)

Tajudeen Bello – National Financial Secretary

Babatunde John Kwame Ogala – National Legal Adviser

Salamatu Baiwa – National Women Leader

Sadiq Abubakar – National Youth Leader

Kemi Nelson – Zonal Women Leader (S/W)

Femi Egbedeyi – Zonal Youth Leader (S/W)

Abdulrahman Dambazau – Minister of Interior

Manir Dan-Ali – Minister of Defence

Adebayo Shittu – Minister of Communications

Ibe Kachikwu – Minister of State, Petroleum

Babatunde Fashola SAN – Minister of Power, Works & Housing

Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of Transport

Alhaji Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information

Isaac Adewole – Minister of Health

Sola Adeyeye

Babajide C. Omoworare

Tayo Alasaodura

Buhari Abdulfatai

Rilwan AdesojiAkanbi

Andy Uba

Godswill Akpabio

Ajayi Borrofice

Aliyu Wammako

Abu Ibrahim

Olugbenga Ashafa

Adeyinka Ajayi

Olufemi Fakeye

Ayo Hulayat Omidiran

Mojeed Olujimi Alabi

Akintayo Gafaru Amere

Ajibola Israel Famurewa

Aliyu Magaji

Timi Sylva

Segun Oni

Domingo Obende

Tokunbo Afikuyomi

Musiliu Obanikoro

Uche Ekwunife

Ayo Afolabi

Adejoke Adefulire

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Chief Pius Akinyelure

Bola Ilori

Wale Oshun

Otunba Reuben Famuyibo

Chief Demola Seriki