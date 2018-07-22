Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has appealed to other contestants in the party to join hands with him to win the September 22 governorship election.

Oyetola, who spoke after emerging the party’s candidate at a direct method primary conducted at the weekend, assured members that he would ensure that their trust in him and choice was not wasted.

Oyetola polled 127,017 in the election, while Hon. Lasun Yusuf, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, came second with 21,975, and Hon. Nojeem Salaam, Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, came third with 17,958.

He said: “I am humbled by the fact that I have emerged the winner of the contest. It was made possible by you the party members and your votes.

“With deep humility and a sense of duty, I accept your verdict that I should carry forward the torch of our party in the next elections.

“I assure you that your choice will not be wasted. You have settled for a man steady in his ways, firm in his convictions about the purpose of government, which is to promote the welfare of the people, protect their rights and provide good governance.

“Let me recognise all that came on this journey with me. They ran a keen contest, and in the spirit of our party, shunned violence. I salute them and stretch out my hands of fellowship and brotherhood to each and every co-contestant for this ticket.

“The victory is for all of us and as we continue our party’s bid to win the election and keep on the good works of moving our state up the global development level, I invite all my co-contestants to join me in the task of winning the election of September 22 and running a people oriented government.

“We have only won the battle. The war lies ahead of us. Our opponents from other parties increase their arsenal to fight with us. But, we are ready. We are tested. Like the broom sweeping away the rot, we are set and ready.

“The 60 days plus ahead will not be easy, but I am confident in our ability to protect what we have.”

He commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola, assuring him that what he laboured to achieve would not be in vain.