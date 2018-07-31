The Independent Campaign Team for Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 22 governorship election in Osun state, says their principal, if elected, will not sack workers as being rumored.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by Fatihu Adegoke, the group’s media officer.

“We are compelled to make this categorical statement that the candidate of the APC has not anywhere informed anyone of any plan to reduce the workforce of Osun. And this is not in anyway in consideration,” the statement read.

The group said the claims are coming from the opposition aimed at impugning on the character of their candidate.

“We are confident that if anything, the leadership of the Osun labour have confidence in Alhaji Gboyea Oyetola more than any other candidate because this is the same official of the government who had led all negotiations that had favoured them in the last eight years of the administration,” he said.

“As a technocrat that he is, Oyetola has been more concerned about making the Osun workforce more professional in their respective areas of expertise through recommended trainings and re-trainings to make each worker in Osun be abreast of trends in the global labour market. It is therefore total incongruous that the same candidate would toy with the idea of reduction of the same people whose career growth he had worked for.”

The group said Oyetola’s dossier has become a source of worry to the opposition in the state.

“It is the legitimate right of every Osun son and daughter to seek to govern this state,” the group said.

“And we quiet appreciate their desires. However, individual ambitions must not be pursued to the point of jeopardizing the future of this state.

“We have no doubt in our minds those behind the rumors mills are the same individuals who believe that once they are not in the saddle, the whole Osun project must be brought down to rumbles. We shall resist all desperate moves to set Osun back from the path of developments that we have toed.”