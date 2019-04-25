<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Kunle Oyatomi, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of defaming Justice Oyewole.

PDP had claimed that Oyewole, who served as a High Court judge in Lagos state when Bola Tinubu was Governor, has strong connections with the APC, which is an interested party in the ongoing appeal.

But the appellate court on Wednesday debunked this claim in a statement signed by Saadatu Kachalla, the court’s spokesperson.

APC has now taken a swipe at PDP, asking the opposition party to “cultivate some responsible decorum in its political engagement”.

“That party’s (PDP) leadership has to cultivate some responsible decorum in its political engagement, which appears to be deteriorating by the day, particularly in the state of Osun.

“It is irresponsible for the PDP and its minions to so unjustly and viciously defame, as well as cast scurrilous aspersion on a judge of the Court of Appeal for no just reason whatsoever,” Oyatomi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Gboyega Oyetola of APC as winner of the September governorship election, but in March, the election tribunal declared PDP’s Ademola Adeleke as winner and asked INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to him.

Oyetola rejected the judgement and the matter is currently at the Appeal Court.