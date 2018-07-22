One of the aspirants in Friday’s primaries for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, popularly known as K-Rad, has complained bitterly about his inability to reach the panel set up by the leadership of the arising from the fallout of the election.

The aspirant said all efforts to reach members of the panel proved abortive as the Chairman of the primaries, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, also did not pick his call and the Osun State chapter of the party will not accept his protest letter.

In a statement, Adegoke said: “In line with the statement made by the chairman of the electoral committee of APC that organised the primary election on Friday 20th July, 2018, that complaints could be made to an appeal panel after the primaries, I made efforts to submit an appeal letter to the Secretary of the Panel at about 2 pm today.

“Unfortunately, no member of the appeal panel was present to receive the letter. All efforts to persuade the officials of the State Chapter of the party to receive the letter proved abortive. All efforts to reach Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over the election proved abortive as he did not pick my calls and neither has he responded to the text message I sent to him to complain about the failure to have the appeal committee in place.

“Furthermore, it seems no appeal panel has been set up and it doesn’t seem the party intends to set up one in accordance with the dictates of the party’s constitution.”