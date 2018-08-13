The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, of employment scam.

The party alleged that the SDP gubernatorial candidate had been circulating fake employment forms to gullible job seekers in the state.

It said that Omisore’s move to give jobs to the unemployed at a time a governorship election was in the offing in the state and not before now was deceptive.

It called on the people of the state to ignore it, describing it as fake.

According to the APC, “If you don’t know it, there is an employment scam in town and the one and only Iyiola Omisore is at it again,” the party said in the statement.

“Just as Omisore did in 2014, he is again circulating a bogus employment form and asking the unemployed to fill.

“This whole damned thing is a scam and the people of Osun should discountenance it,” added.

“It is another governorship election cycle and as usual Omisore is again engaged in a mean deception of pliable people.

“If Omisore has any job to give anyone, why should he wait until this period when election is less than 40 days away?

“The people of Osun already know that Omisore is not and does not have an employment agency

“So for him to be giving jobless people the impression that he cares about their joblessness is fake. The purpose is to deceive and mislead impressionable people that job is available for them.

“Isn’t that another form of political fraud? It is pure and simple – a scam, what our people will call ‘babanla 419”

The APC also expressed disgust that Omisore “didn’t seem to have learnt anything from his comprehensive failure in 2014. If this lie did not work then, how can it work now?”

“Or is Omisore still under the illusion that after he lost out in the PDP he can still muster the same following that the party offered him in 2014?

“Only inordinate ambition will prod a diminished politician to fantasise about his personal worth in a competitive election like the one scheduled in Osun for September 22, 2018”

“All those who may have heard or come into contact with the Omisore employment form should disregard it because it is fake,” the APC said.

In reaction, Omisore, however, faulted the APC’s claims, noting that his party’s manifesto centres around human capital development.

According to Omisore, “We are insisting on human capital development in Osun State. The working of any policy and programme is dependent on human capital development.

“Unemployment rate in Osun is high and for us to plan, we want to know the number of unemployed graduates. We want to plan for them.

“The government is not sincere. Our people are impoverished, but the state government is giving jobs to plumbers, masons and other artisans from Lagos,” the SDP candidate said.

“We are emphasising local content in our government. All jobs emanating from Osun State must be done by the people in Osun.

“All graduates would be employed and trained to be employable. If we want to get to the level we desire, we must ascertain where we are.

“We started this programme over a year, they did not talk. We started with vocational skills involving artisans like auto mechanics, electricians, hairdressers and so on. We have finished with those categories.

“We are now on indigenes with educational qualification such as OND, HND and first degrees. We want to start working immediately we get into government.

“We don’t want O’YES kind of thing where people will be given N10,000 only for them to be disengaged after a period of time.

“We want to give people dignified and pensionable employment. Human capital is germane and it is contained in our manifesto. The financial resources of any state can only be effectively driven by human capital development.

“The primary concern of the APC is just to award contracts and take our money to Lagos. We want to restore dignity back to our people.

“With diligent planning we are going to employ all employable graduates in this state. We need data to know where we are going. We would train them to be employable and give them access to new skills.

“There are 10 trade centres in Osun State that have not been utilised. We would equip them. We are going to pay all salaries up to date and pensioners would be paid up to date,” Omisore noted.