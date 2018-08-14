The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Iyiola Omisore of employment scam.

The party alleged that the candidate has been circulating fake employment forms to gullible job seekers in the state.

It said that Omisore’s move to give jobs to the unemployed at a time a governorship election was in the offing in the state and not before now is deceptive.

The party’s director for research and publicity, Kunle Oyatomi alleged in a statement that Omisore’s motives are not genuine and should be disregarded.

Oyatomi said: “Just as Omisore did in 2014, he is again circulating a bogus employment form and asking the unemployed to fill. This is a scam and the people of Osun should discountenance it. It is another governorship election cycle and as usual Omisore is again engaged in the deception of pliable people.

“If Omisore has any job to give anyone, why should he wait until this period when election is less than 40 days away? The people of Osun already know that Omisore is not and does not have an employment agency, so for him to be giving jobless people the impression that he cares about their joblessness is fake. The purpose is to deceive and mislead impressionable people that jobs are available for them. Isn’t that another form of political fraud?

“Is Omisore still under the illusion that after he lost out in the PDP, he can still muster the same following that the party offered him in 2014? Only an inordinate ambition will prod a diminished politician to fantasise about his personal worth in a competitive election like the one. All those who may have heard or come into contact with the Omisore employment form should disregard it.”

Reacting to the allegations, Omisore said that the focus of SDP’s manifesto is human capital development and his action is a means the party is using to know the number of unemployed in the state in order to formulate a policy to address it.

“We are insisting on human capital development in Osun State. The working of any policy and programme is dependent on human capital development. The unemployment rate in Osun is high and for us to plan; we have to know the number of unemployed graduates. The government is not sincere. Our people are impoverished, but the state government is giving jobs to plumbers, masons and other artisans from Lagos.

“We are emphasising local content in our government. All jobs emanating from Osun must be done by the people in Osun. All graduates would be employed and trained to be employable and if we want to get to the level we desire, we must ascertain where we are. We started this programme over a year ago and they did not talk. We started with vocational skills involving artisans like auto mechanics, electricians and hairdressers etc. We have finished with those categories.

“We are now on indigenes with first degrees. We want to start working immediately we get into government. We don’t want the O’YES kind of thing where people will be given N10,000 only for them to be disengaged after a period of time. We want to give people dignified and pensionable employment. Human capital is germane and it is contained in our manifesto. The financial resources of any state can only be effectively driven by human capital development.

“The primary concern of the APC is just to award contracts and take our money to Lagos but we want to restore dignity back to our people. With diligent planning, we are going to employ all employable graduates in this state. We need data to know where we are going. We would train them to be employable and give them access to new skills. There are 10 trade centres in Osun that have not been utilised. We would equip them. We are going to pay all salaries up to date and pensioners would be paid up to date,” Omisore said.