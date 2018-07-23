The Osun State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has rejected the primary conducted last Saturday, which was won by Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement, Ogunbiyi said the outcome of the election was a concern to the majority of the party members who were disappointed by the exercise.

Osun governorship election is slated for September 22, 2018.

“The outcome of that primary election has been a subject of concern to a great majority of our party members who have been disappointed, disillusioned and confused by the conduct of the exercise and the results as declared by the panel led by Governor Seriake Dickson of Balyesa State,” Ogunbiyi said.

He said some of the major issues which compromised the integrity of the exercise and made the results clearly unacceptable included the non-adherence to the clear provisions of the electoral guidelines.

Ogunbiyi also alleged that there was “unfortunate manipulation of the accreditation, voting, sorting and counting of the votes cast by delegates at the primaries.”

He said: “Consequent upon these infractions therefore, the votes attributed to me at the end of the voting exercise were much lower than what I actually scored as valid votes. I have therefore resolved to use the internal mechanism of the party to seek an immediate redress of this clear case of injustice which is contrary to the spirit of transparency and justice being propagated by the new leadership of our party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,” the aspirant said.

He however, thanked all his supporters during the primary election and also expressed appreciation to his co-aspirants “who stepped down their individual ambitions to support me in clinching the PDP ticket.

“My thanks also go to all delegates from the 332 wards in Osun State who came to express their clear preference for me as the person most suitable to fly the flag of the PDP in the governorship election. I assure you all that the mandate which was freely given to me by majority of the delegates will be reclaimed by the special grace of God,” he said.