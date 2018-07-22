The runner up in the Saturday primary election of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said that he still reserves his comments on the outcome of the primary election.

Ogunbiyi lost narrowly to Senator Ademola Adeleke by seven votes in the election in which he polled 1,562 votes to that of Adeleke who scored 1,569 votes in the delegate election adopted by the party.

A statement signed by his Director of Publicity, Comrade Olalere Fagbola, Ogunbiyi said that he is looking at the result of the election and would make his stand known in due course.

According to him, “we received considerable complaints on the voting and counting process adopted during the primaries. At the appropriate time the position of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi on the outcome of the primaries will be made public.

“We wish to appeal to all our supporters to be law abiding and remain steadfast.”

The Campaign Organisation thanked all Party leaders, Executive Delegates and members of PDP, Osun State for their support before, during and after the primaries held yesterday .We hope you all arrived safely to your various destinations.

“We particularly wish to express our profound gratitude to the co-contestants who gave up their personal ambition to support Dr Akin Ogunbiyi by stepping down and working assiduously, hoping to ensure his emergence.

“We thank the entire members of the campaign team, media team, members of our Apex, field officers, the monitoring committee and our supporters across the globe. We have all put forward a gallant fight to rescue Osun State and provide abundant life for all through our ‘Idera de’ movement.”