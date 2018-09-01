Ahead of the fast approaching September 22 governorship election in Osun State, the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) has raised alarm over alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to arrest its members on trumped-up charges days to the election.

This was contained in a statement signed by its director of publicity, Ayobami Fakeye, on Saturday.

“Reliable intelligence report have revealed the grand plan by the ruling-APC in Osun State to arrest some of our prominent members and their supporters on trumped-up charges with a view to keeping them out of circulation ahead of the governorship election.”

“To this end we wish to appeal to all the leadership of the all the security agencies in the state to work within the dictates of the law and not allow themselves to be used by any politician matter how highly-placed,” Mr Fakeye stated.

He also charged members of the ADP in the state to be security-conscious and be wary of the antics of the ruling-party and its members.

However, responding to the allegations, the APC asked ADP to call its supporters to order.

The party director of publicity, Kunle Oyatomi, in a counter statement, alleged that ADP supporters from Iwo and Ile Ife have been vandalising APC gubernatorial candidate’s billboard.

“We want to appeal to them to rein in their overzealous supporters from their criminal activities before the vandals implicate them in crime.”

“Candidates who remain silent when their supporters are committing crime, would be called upon to account because they are the beneficiaries of the vandalism of these rascals. Political leaders owe the Osun communities a duty to compel their supporters to be civilised and responsible.”

Mr Oyatomi also appealed to security institutions to intervene before “the reckless actions turn into violence”.