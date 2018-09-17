Ahead of the governorship election in Osun State, next Saturday, candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeoti, has promised to ensure fair play, justice, fairness and equity in the provision of the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He made the promise in Ile-Ife, at the weekend, during the party’s mega rally.

Adeoti lamented that it was injustice and lack of fair play that were responsible for the defection of the greater percentage of the APC members to his party and others, assuring that he would end injustice and carry everybody along if elected governor, regardless of where they hail from.

According to the ADP candidate, “If the present administration in the state is sincere about justice and equity, why is it now that they hurriedly went to launch Trader Moni for petty traders in Iwo when the election is near and also realised that they had to do something about Iwo roads?” Adeoti asked rhetorically.

He promised to ensure prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries and pension to retirees.

Adeoti also promised to engage youths in gainful employments as well as vocational educational and sporting activities, especially at the grassroots as it is done in Brazil, England, etc to discourage criminal activities.

He added that his administration would give priority to agriculture to ensure sufficient food production and security and to boost the country’s export profile and revenue.

He also pledged to make Ife Town a tourism headquarters of the South West region, insisting that tourism, if properly harnessed, had the capacity to create over 200,000 jobs for the residents the state

While calling on the people to vote for him, the flag bearer promised to restore electricity to the town which, he said, had been denied a steady power supply in the last five years.

ADP’s deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Adeolu Durotoye, implored the youths, women and patriotic indigenes of Osun not to vote for those he referred to as alien politicians that are boasting that they are richer than the state.

He, however, called on the electorate to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to stop them from governing the state in the next political dispensation.