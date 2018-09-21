Nigerian senator and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke has debunked rumours that he has stepped down for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Iyiola Omisore.

The governorship candidate in a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed on Friday debunked the rumour which claimed he has been persuaded to step aside for his opponent, Omisore, against the Saturday election.

“Ademola Adeleke has not stepped down for anybody. He remains the candidate of the PDP for the election,” Olawale said.

“Senator Adeleke did not attend any meeting with General Olusegun Obasanjo or Senator Iyiola Omisore. He did not have any pact with any of the personalities,” he added.

Olawale further urged the people of Osun State to reject any fake claims that the governorship candidate has stepped aside for another person.

“Senator Adeleke remains the PDP candidate. So voters are urged to ignore any fake news about Adeleke having any pact with SDP or ADP. PDP candidate is in this race to win”, Olawale said.

Osun State goes to poll in less than 72 hours to vote in their new governor who will lead the state in the next four years.

Adeleke will be contesting against the All Progressives Congress candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and also SDP candidate, Iyiola Omisore.