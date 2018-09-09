The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that 30 commissioners of police will be deployed to Osun State ahead of the September 22 gubernatorial election.

As earlier reported, 48 political parties have been listed to contest the Osun State governorship seat.

The deployment of the security chiefs was made known by the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, at a meeting with student leaders on Saturday in Osogbo.

“For maximum security, 30 commissioners of police will be deployed to the state and each will man a local government. Osun is a peaceful state and we don’t want the security to be compromised,” he said.

The police are, however, yet to announce the deployment.

The student leaders addressed by the INEC chief represent the tertiary institutions from where students who will work as ad-hoc staff for the election were selected.

While briefing the students on their roles as ambassadors of the commission, Mr Agbaje said, “As an INEC ambassador, you should tell the electorates that INEC is focused on conducting a free and fair election.”

Mr. Agbaje condemned vote-buying and stated that the commission is trying everything in its capacity to curb the act and apprehend perpetrators.

He also reiterated that security operatives are not meant to intimidate the electorates but to provide security at the polling units, protect election materials and arrest offenders as well those with the intention to cause violence.