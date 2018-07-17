About 17 aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are currently jostling to succeed Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola in office.

The 17 aspirants have paid the N7.5 million to the coffers of the party (N5.5 million to the national and N2 million to the state).

The aspirants include Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff Sulaiman; Chief of Staff to the state governor, Oyetola Isiaq Gboyega; Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Amere Gafar Najeem Salam; and Secretary to the State Government, Adeoti Moshood.

Others are Senator Babajide Omoworare, Benedict Alabi, Babatunde Adedotun Taiwo, Adeyinka Ajayi, Peter Babalola, Saka Layonu, Oyemomi Ezekiel Oriolowo Adelere, Mumini Rafiu, Alamu Bisi, Dayo Oyebamiji and Kunle Adegoke.

The aspirants will contest the governorship primary of the party on Thursday.

The National Working Committee of the party had recently adopted direct primary to choose the candidate who will fly the flag of the party during the governorship election in the state slated for September 22.