The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has submitted the list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.
The submission comes ten months after he was sworn in as the state governor on November 27, 2018.
Oyetola, who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, was said to have compiled the list before travelling.
Newsmen reported how Oyetola has been governing the affairs of the state with supervisors appointed for some ministries he considers very important.
Seven supervisors were appointed to do the work of commissioners over the ministries of works, finance, agriculture, home affairs, education and information.
The Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, submitted the list of commissioner-nominees around 11:30 a.m.
The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, conveyed a parliamentary sitting to discuss the list sent.
Mr Owoeye said all 35 nominees are to submit their CVs not later than Friday while screening starts on September 30.
Full list below:
Adebisi Obawale Simeon
Ibitoye Felix Adeniran
Oladepo Solagbade Atanda
Ajisefini Abiodun
Mumini Adekunle Raifu
Ogunfolaju Olusola
Oladimeji Samson
Agunbiade Nathaniel
Olaonipekun Henry
Oladoyin Olayinka
Adeleke Adebayo
Olamiju Olasiji
Yinusa Olalekan
Rafiu Isamotu
Oyebamiji Bola
Omowaiye Oluremi
Jamiu Olawumi
Femi Akande
Olawale Babatunde Olumide
Olaniyan Hussein Toke
Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaq
Badmus Olalekan Rahmon
Bakare Akande
Giwa Lateefat
Tadese Amidu
Adewole Adedayo
Idiat Babalola
Kolajo Aderemi
Egbemode Funke
Kareem Ismail Akande
Oyegbile Rufus
Olaboopo Olubukola
Bakare Akande
Tadese Raheem
Adewole Adedayo