The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called for calm over the incident that led to the deaths of three students of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area of the State.

The students, according to reports, had just closed from school, when they were reportedly hit by a vehicle being driven by an official of the Nigeria Customs Service.

While the three students were reportedly killed, other students were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries, as the Customs officials chased suspected smugglers.

In a statement signed by Kunle Somorin, Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, the governor said it was reprehensible that young children with promising futures lost their lives in such a manner.

The State Government, he said, would investigate the circumstances of the deaths with a view to preventing a recurrence and bringing indicted persons to book.

Abiodun prayed that the Almighty God would “grant the families of these innocent children the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Governor Abiodun pleaded for calm and patience on the part of the people of Ihunbo and Ipokia LGA at large, in the heat of this incident.

The Governor also advised for moderate engagements with suspected smugglers on the part of the NCS in civilian areas.