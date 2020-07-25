



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday announced appointment of 16 new aides.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, said an ex-lawmaker representing Obokun state constituency, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, was appointed Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement.

Also, a foremost banker, Mr Femi Adeniran, was appointed Special Adviser to the governor on Investment Promotion Agency.

Similarly, the governor named Mr. Niyi Idowu, a seasoned public administrator, as Special Adviser, General Administration (Governor’s Office).





Others named as Special Advisers are: Mr Kameel Oyedele, a three-term state lawmaker (Legislative Matters) and Aremo Adelabu (Youths and Sports).

Oyetola also named the incumbent Nigeria Union of Journalists Chairman, in the state, Kehinde Ayantunji, as Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation.

He also announced the following as Senior Special Assistants: Okunade Akeem, Commerce (Market Development); Wahab Oyeniyi (Mineral Resources); Bisi Ogunkale (Planning); and Aderoju Akano (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

Others are: Bello Lukman, (Social Intervention Programmes); Adegboro Ilori (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); and Fasilat Bola Jimoh (Women and Children Affairs).