The Osun State Government on Wednesday denied the rumour making the round that it has begun recruitment into the state civil service.

“As at today, there is no recruitment in the state of Osun; and members of the public are advised not to pay any amount to anybody on the guise of paying Osun civil service recruitment form,” Adelani Baderinwa of the Osun State Ministry of Information and Strategy said in a statement.

“It is unwise and unexpected of a government that is struggling to pay full salary to its existing workers to engage in an unproductive recruitment exercise,” he added.

There have been reports that the state government is recruiting into civil service, which Baderinwa said has been generating controversies within and outside the state.

“Instead of recruiting new workers, the government would continue to concentrate on the capacity building programmes by training and retraining of the active workers to make them efficient in their various areas.

“This will add value to both the workers and the government and would no doubt give us the required productive civil service needed to drive the development of the state.”

He urged members of the public to disregard the rumoured recruitment exercise and not to fall victim of the scam.

“We urge the security agencies in the state to also investigate, arrest and prosecute all the job racketeers,” he said.