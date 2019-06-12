<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Osun Government in collaboration with Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Wednesday celebrated June 12 as Democracy Day.

Newsmen report that highlights of the programme was a public lecture with the theme “The State of Insecurity in Nigeria and Challenges of National Questions: The Way Forward”.

In his remarks, Mr Shittu Amitolu, National Coordinator, Committee For Democracy and Rights of the People (CDRP), said President Muhammadu Buhari must have stepped on toes of “anti-democratic forces” in recognising June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Amitolu said this during a public lecture organised by the State Government in collaboration with Coalition of Civil Society Groups to celebrate June 12.

According to him, June 12, which some past leaders failed to recognise is what a God fearing man, President Buhari has done.

Amitolu said the President must be commended for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, adding that without June 12, there would not have been anything like Democracy Day.

He, however, appealed to the President to recognise MKO Abiola as a former President.

In her lecture, Mrs Olutoyin Eweje, a lawyer and activist, said June 12 would continue to be a historical part of Nigeria.

Eweje , however, added that c and unemployment remained factors for insecurity in the country.

She said government must urgently address the challenge of youth unemployment, to minimise security challenges in the country.

Also, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, the Osun Head of Service, in his lecture said there was urgent need for the amendment of 1999 constitution.

Olowogboyega said that the exclusion of right to referendum in the constitution needed to be revisited, saying without referendum there cannot be true democracy.

He commended the President for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day, saying Nigeria would forever be grateful to him.