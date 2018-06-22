The Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, on Thursday joined other 28 aspirants vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship ticket in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Sept. 22 for the Governorship election in the state.

Elders in Ikire and Apomu in Osun West Senatorial District, who came to procure Intention form for Oyebamiji, said it was the turn of the district to produce the next governor of the state.

Chief Falana Muritala, the Aare of Ikire, who led other elders to the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, described Oyebamiji as a man of integrity.

Muritala said that the people of the area were vigorously rooting for him, with determination to support him to victory.

“We never informed him before taking this step just as in 1999, when Chief Bisi Akande never had the intention of contesting but his community pushed for him and gave him the needed support.

“We would only implore the people of Osun to support Oyebamiji. He is the only one that perfectly fits into the shoe that would be left behind by the incumbent governor.

“He is a technocrat and an honest man. For the whole community to have done this for him, it means he is loved by all,’’ Muritala said.

29 aspirants under the umbrella of APC expressed their intention to contest the party’s primary, ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The party has fixed July 7 for its primary.