



The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal has said that the Peoples Democratic Party failed to prove invalidation of their ballots.

While considering the allegation over voting, the tribunal says that PW29 evidence called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is “unreliable”.

The Election Tribunal set up on Osun 2018 governorship poll is currently delivering its judgement in Abuja.

The second preliminary ruling of #OsunTribunal is against Adeleke/PDP. The tribunal dismissed their applications asking the tribunal to strike out the facts and figures contained in tables used in the replies of Oyetola and APC.

Earlier, while delivering one of its reserved rulings, the #OsunTribunal struck out the separate objections filed by APC Oyetola and INEC against the petition by Adeleke/PDP #AdelekePDPvsOyetolaAPC.

The tribunal is yet to deliver ruling on the substantive matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election at the election tribunal.

The Osun Election Tribunal, which was moved to Abuja in November 2018, after it was initially inaugurated in Osogbo, has now fixed Friday, March 22, for its judgment on the suit filed by the PDP and its candidate.