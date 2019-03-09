



Suspected cultists a few minutes after voting commenced on Saturday invaded a polling centre in Ilaje, a neighborhood within Ilesha metropolis of Osun State and disrupted the election.

Ademiotan Olusola, a voter, who was at Unit 9, Ward 7, Methodist High School, Ilaje, when the incident happened told newsmen that the suspects came with 10 motocyles and attacked one Banji Oyewumi.

“The incident disrupted voting as many that were in the queue left for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums started beating Oyeyemi inside the polling booth. Those that came are cultists. We know them in this area.

“After leaving Ilaje, the hoodlums also went to polling booths around Isale General and Ogbedengbe Area,” Olusola said.

A security source, who pleaded anonymity because she was not authorised to comment on the matter, in a chat with our correspondent, confirmed the incident.

She said security men on patrol were later deployed and the hoodlums were chased out of the area.

“Normalcy has returned to the area. Voting is on presently,” the security source said.