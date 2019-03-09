



Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Saturday expressed optimism of emerging victorious at the Governorship Election Tribunal.

He spoke after casting his vote at exactly 9:01 am at Unit 09 Ward 02 Polling Unit at Sagba-Abogunde area, Ede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke is challenging the victory of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in the Sept. 27, 2018 rerun governorship election in the state.

”I am sure of victory at the Osun Governorship Tribunal because of the confidence I have in the judiciary system of this country,’’ he said.

Adeleke, however, said Saturday’s State House of Assembly election had been peaceful, expressing confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious.

He commended INEC for the successful conduct of the House of Assembly election, saying the exercise had so far been hitch-free in Ede.

Adeleke urged the electorate to be patient while waiting to be accredited so as to ensure a peaceful conclusion of the exercise.