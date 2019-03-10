



Kunle Akande, a former Editor of the News Agency of Nigeria, has emerged the winner of Osun State House of Assembly election held on Saturday to represent Olorunda State Constituency.

Akande, who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Akande was announced the winner of the election after scoring 20,271 votes to beat his closest rival, Adekunle Olaniyan of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 5,998 votes.

Announcing the results of the election, Dr. Iyabode Dudusola, INEC Returning Officer, said the candidate of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is returned as the winner of the polls.

Dudusola said: “I Dr Dudusola I.O. hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Olorunda State Constituency election held on March 9, 2019.

“That Akande Moshood Kunle of the APC received the highest votes and having satisfied the requirements and scoring the highest votes is hereby returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akande retired from NAN in 1996, after working for 18 years.

Akande joined politics in the year 2000 as Personal Assistant to the Osun State Commissioner for Health and later as Secretary, Olorunda Local Government Area.