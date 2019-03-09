



The Honourable Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has delivered his polling unit for All Progressives Congress in the State House of Assembly election held in Osun State.

Adewole cast his vote at Unit 6, ward 7 at Iroye area of Ilesa-East Local Government of the state.

The convener of Buhari Leekansi Initiative delivered his polling unit to APC with a total votes of 162 while the main opposition PDP had 74.