



Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has enjoined residents of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

The Osun State Governor said for his administration to be properly established for good governance and smooth running, there was the need for an APC majority in the House of Assembly.

Oyetola added President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election had vindicated the resolve of the APC-led Federal Government to raise the bar of good governance, sustain steady development in the country and put Nigeria to the path of progress and prosperity.

The governor spoke on Monday during a ‘Thank You Tour’ to Ilobu, Ifon, Erin-Osun and Ede in Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North and Ede-South Local Government Areas.

The tour was to appreciate the people for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He lauded the courage displayed by the electorates to ensure victory for the APC in the February 23rd elections.

Oyetola, who described the Assembly election as important for entrenching democratic government appealed to the electorates to vote all APC candidates in Saturday’s elections.

He said the decision to elect APC candidates to the House will give his administration the opportunity to actualise all its planned policies and programmes.

According to the Governor, the House of Assembly election is as important as other elections as it defines how the structure of government will be formulated.

“We embark on this ‘thank you tour’ to appreciate our people who came out in large numbers to reelect our President and other candidates of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have taken a noble decision to sustain continuity and steady development in Nigeria with the re-election of President Buhari as this will help to engender more development and transformation for Nigeria.

“As we are commending you for voting for us in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, we are appealing to you to replicate similar gesture to ensure victory for all our candidates to the House of Assembly.

“House of Assembly election is keyed to democratic government and good governance. Since the strength of good governance in any state could only be justified by the unification of the members of the House of Assembly, hence the need for us to have a majority in the House.

“We need members of the House that will not only cooperate with the Governor to achieve his aims and objectives for the state but that will share the same vision and dream with the Governor to set the state to the path of progress and prosperity.

“We are canvassing for your support because we believe that smooth running of government could only be possible only if Governor is blessed with unified and united members of the House that can legislate on issues that will benefit the citizens and reposition the state.

“So, we want you to vote for our candidates because we don’t pray for the opposition in the House, we want a House of Assembly that will be dominated by members of our party as this will help us to deliver the core dividends of democracy,” Oyetola added.