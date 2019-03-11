



Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola has described the outcome of Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Osun as a proof of the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC won 22 out of the 25 seats declared by Independent National Electoral Commission while it said that the result of one seat was inconclusive.

Gov. Oyetola on Monday in Osogbo said that the APC’s constituting the majority members in the state legislature would enable the government to move at a pace that would fast track development in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Mr Adeniyi Adeshina.

“The outcome of the House of Assembly election is a further proof of the popularity of our party in this state.

“It shows that nobody can describe our victory in previous elections as a fluke,’’ he said.

Oyetola said that with a steady support from the House of Assembly, there would be no inhibition for the government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor also said that his administration had launched massive road rehabilitation across major towns in the state.

“We have also flagged off the revitalisation of 332 primary healthcare centres across the wards to take healthcare to our people at the grassroots.

“Our big plans for agriculture and mining will come on stream soon.

“We are also set to hold our first economic summit to launch the state into a boom,” Oyetola said.