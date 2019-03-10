The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 22 out of 26 seats in Osun State House of Assembly election held on Saturday while the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only 3 seats and remainjng one declared inconlusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Many had expected the PDP to consolidate on its moderate success at the recent presidential/National Assembly election in the state State and give the APC a good fight.
In the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the APC defeated PDP and won two senatorial seats while PDP won one senatorial seat.
Besides, the APC won six seats of the Federal House of Representatives while PDP won three seats.
But in the results declared by INEC, 22 out of 26 six seats are already in the kitty of the ruling APC while the PDP won 3 seats. The remaining one seat was declared inconclusive but APC seems to be leading.
Details of the results as declared by INEC are as follows:
APC PDP
Boripe/Boluwaduro 19,161 6,754
Ifelodun 18,191 5,462
Ila 12,103 6,334
Ifedayo 5,096 2,818
Irepodun/Orolu 28,998 7,968
Odo-Otin 13,619 8,308
Olorunda 20,271 5,998
Osogbo 31,193 7,644
Atakunmosa East/West 16,912 7,610
Ife Central 18,581 5,558
Ife East 16,696 5,758
Ife North 9,236 6,455
Ife South 11,579 6,330
Ilesa East 15,620 2,068
Ilesa West 10,766 7,859
Obokun 9,692 10,257
Oriade 11,386 9,904
Ayedaade 14,780 8,998
Ayedire 10,090 4,171
Ede North 12,643 12,993
Ede South 8,854 12,025
Egbedore 8,401 7,262
Irewole/isokan 23,797 14,171
Iwo 21,232 8,291
Ola Oluwa 9,572 2,771
Ejigbo 18,627 9,536
APC ———- 22 Seats
PDP 3 Seats
Inconclusive 1 Seat