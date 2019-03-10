



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 22 out of 26 seats in Osun State House of Assembly election held on Saturday while the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only 3 seats and remainjng one declared inconlusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Many had expected the PDP to consolidate on its moderate success at the recent presidential/National Assembly election in the state State and give the APC a good fight.

In the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the APC defeated PDP and won two senatorial seats while PDP won one senatorial seat.

Besides, the APC won six seats of the Federal House of Representatives while PDP won three seats.

But in the results declared by INEC, 22 out of 26 six seats are already in the kitty of the ruling APC while the PDP won 3 seats. The remaining one seat was declared inconclusive but APC seems to be leading.

Details of the results as declared by INEC are as follows:

APC PDP

Boripe/Boluwaduro 19,161 6,754

Ifelodun 18,191 5,462

Ila 12,103 6,334

Ifedayo 5,096 2,818

Irepodun/Orolu 28,998 7,968

Odo-Otin 13,619 8,308

Olorunda 20,271 5,998

Osogbo 31,193 7,644

Atakunmosa East/West 16,912 7,610

Ife Central 18,581 5,558

Ife East 16,696 5,758

Ife North 9,236 6,455

Ife South 11,579 6,330

Ilesa East 15,620 2,068

Ilesa West 10,766 7,859

Obokun 9,692 10,257

Oriade 11,386 9,904

Ayedaade 14,780 8,998

Ayedire 10,090 4,171

Ede North 12,643 12,993

Ede South 8,854 12,025

Egbedore 8,401 7,262

Irewole/isokan 23,797 14,171

Iwo 21,232 8,291

Ola Oluwa 9,572 2,771

Ejigbo 18,627 9,536

APC ———- 22 Seats

PDP 3 Seats

Inconclusive 1 Seat