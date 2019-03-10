



Adebusola Hezekiah, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Ife Central State Constituency of Osun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Funso Adesola, INEC Returning Officer, who declared the result on Saturday night in Ile-Ife, said that Hezekiah scored 18, 581 votes to defeat his closet rival, Adediwura Bode of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,558 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly election was conducted for 26 state constituencies.