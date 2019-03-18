



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun says 2,500 registered voters are expected to take part in the supplementary election for Oriade Constituency in Osun State Assembly on March 23.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday.

He said that the supplementary election would hold at Polling Units: 2, 3, 4, 8 and 14 of Ward 8 in Oriade Local Government area to determine elected member of the constituency in the State House of Assembly.

He said that the election would follow the pattern of the general elections.

“Corps members would be engaged, re-trained and moved to the polling units to handle the conduct of the supplementary election.

“We will teach them again about the use of the smart card readers, camp them at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) and early in the morning, they, with election materials, will be deployed and moved to the polling units,’’ Agbaje said.

He said the number of voters in the affected polling units were 2,500.

“INEC would only be engaging 20 to 25 officials and 20 to 25 security agents to conduct the supplementary election.

“We are using our local government office as our RAC. Four or five security agents will be stationed per polling unit.

“The total number of voters is 2,500, and accreditation and voting will start by 8.00 a.m., we expect to finish the election before 2.00 p.m., but will not start counting till 2.00 p.m.

“We expect, within two to three hours, to move the results to the RAC and Local Government Centre and later the Constituency Collation Centre where the result will be announced,’’ he said.

Agbaje said that there might be no restriction of movement during the election.

“Though subjected to police decision, I don’t think there would be restriction of movements during the election.

“The election would be taking place in a small remote village under same ward and same local government area,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that INEC declared election in Oriade State Constituency inconclusive due to disruption of electoral process in the area during March 9 state House of Assembly elections.