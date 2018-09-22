The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday said he would emerge the winner of the election, provided it is free and fair.

He said the various allegations against him were false, adding that they were intended to frustrate him out of the race.

He spoke to journalist after voting about 8.08am at Unit 9, Ward 2, Abugunde in Ede in Osun State.

He stated that he was eminently qualified for the election.

Adeleke said, “I am very optimistic, that I am going to win this election. All the allegations levelled against me are false. They tried to make sure that I did not contest this election. I am qualified, I have all it takes.

“They are all afraid of me because they all know that if I contest in this election and if it is a free and fair election, I am going to win.

“By the special grace of God, that is what is going to happen. I am going to win.”