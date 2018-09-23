The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare his party and Senator Ademola Adeleke winner in Osun governorship election to avert national crisis.

Prince Secondus said that the PDP will not accept anything less than its deserved victory because the party won the election clearly and unambiguously.

He said that after INEC robbed the party of victory in Ekiti State and said they should go to the tribunal, now in Osun state after the party won glaringly they have concocted another story of inconclusive just to pacify their pay masters.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office on Sunday and signed by Ike Abonyi that the Chairman of INEC, Prof, Yakubu Mahmood, should be held responsible for brewing crisis in the country ahead of 2019 in his greed to satisfy the agenda of his appointees.

Secondus warned that if what they did in Ekiti and Osun states elections were rehearsals of what they are planning for 2019, there may be no Nigeria and INEC and APC should be held responsible.

He also drew the attention of the nation’s security apparatchik to the possible threat to peace and oneness of this country by the brazing rigging of elections by a supposedly independent electoral umpire.

The PDP boss wondered what President Muhammadu Buhari who left the country to US for United Nations General Assembly today would be telling democratic community when he cannot conduct simple state governorship election.

“What other evidence do the democratic watchers and security agencies need to establish obvious bias from INEC when the commission’s administrative officer caught destroying result sheets in Ayedade local Government area where over a thousand votes belonging to PDP were removed confirmed acting on the instruction of his superior officer?

“What will President Buhari be telling democratic world at the UN when back home he has brutalized all agents of democracy and has been unable to conduct a simple state bye election?”

Prince Secondus described as shameless INEC taking instructions from the APC and deciding to declare the result inconclusive when it is obvious to all watchers that the PDP candidate won the election.